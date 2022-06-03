Teens lead 'Parade to the Polls' at the Chicago Loop Super Site for early primary voting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voting can be a right of passage for many Americans, but the process can be intimidating for those going to the polls for the first time.

That's why nonprofit Chicago Votes led a "parade to the polls" for high school students. Teens voted in the June 28th primary election at Chicago's early voting Loop Super Site.

"Honestly, I was kind of nervous because I never experienced anything similar to it, but it was easier than I would have expected," said John Hancock College Prep student.

The Loop Super Site is open everyday.

Our attorneys got an early start in protecting voters’ rights this election. Congrats @chicagovotes on #ParadeToThePolls events this week! #ElectionProtection #VotingRights https://t.co/YTBQsS7nUo — Chicago Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights (@ChgoCivilRights) June 2, 2022