5 teens critically injured after crashing stolen car in Englewood

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five teens were critically injured after crashing a stolen car in Englewood. 

Chicago police said the teens were driving a stolen Chevy sedan at a high speed, in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue, when they hit a fire hydrant around 3:15 a.m.

Police said two 13-year-olds and three 14-year-olds were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. 

Police confirmed there were no adults in the vehicle. 

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

This is a developing story. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:17 AM

