5 teens critically injured after crashing stolen car in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five teens were critically injured after crashing a stolen car in Englewood.
Chicago police said the teens were driving a stolen Chevy sedan at a high speed, in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue, when they hit a fire hydrant around 3:15 a.m.
Police said two 13-year-olds and three 14-year-olds were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.
Police confirmed there were no adults in the vehicle.
A weapon was recovered at the scene.
This is a developing story.
