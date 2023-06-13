5 teens critically injured after crashing stolen car in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five teens were critically injured after crashing a stolen car in Englewood.

Chicago police said the teens were driving a stolen Chevy sedan at a high speed, in the 6900 block of South Lowe Avenue, when they hit a fire hydrant around 3:15 a.m.

Police said two 13-year-olds and three 14-year-olds were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Police confirmed there were no adults in the vehicle.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

