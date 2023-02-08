Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles
2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.

The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.

The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.

Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.

All four will be sentenced on April 19.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 5:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.