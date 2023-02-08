2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.

The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.

The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.

Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.

All four will be sentenced on April 19.