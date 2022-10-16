Watch CBS News
Two boys cited after bringing replica gun to Walmart in Forest Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A toy gun caused quite a scare at a Walmart in Forest Park Sunday. 

Police were called to the store around after someone spotted a boy pull what appeared to be a weapon from his waistband. 

Some witnesses understandably thought it was real and started running out of the store. 

Forest Park Police responded to a call of a person with a gun but instead found two juveniles with the replica gun. Police got the call from Walmart Loss Prevention just before noon. 

They responded to the store in at 1300 Desplaines Avenue, where security said one juvenile appeared to have handed a gun to the other, who put it in his waistband, Chief Ken Gross said. 

The two who were seen on video and were stopped in the store when the replica gun was recovered. 

Both were cited for disorderly conduct violations and released on scene to a guardian, police said. 

First published on October 16, 2022 / 4:40 PM

