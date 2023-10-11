2 teens charged with armed carjacking on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Near West Side.

Chicago police arrested the boys, 15 and 17, on Monday just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of South Oakley Boulevard.

They were identified as the offenders who took a car from a 37-year-old man at gunpoint minutes earlier in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street.

Both were placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.