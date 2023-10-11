Watch CBS News
Local News

2 teens charged with armed carjacking on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenage boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking on the city's Near West Side.

Chicago police arrested the boys, 15 and 17, on Monday just after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of South Oakley Boulevard.

They were identified as the offenders who took a car from a 37-year-old man at gunpoint minutes earlier in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street.

Both were placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on October 11, 2023 / 7:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.