3 teens arrested after disturbance involving loaded gun inside Cinemark theater in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – Three teens were arrested Saturday following a disturbance inside a movie theater in Joliet, according to police.

Around 7:44 p.m., an officer working as security at the Louis Joliet Mall, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, was notified by security about a disturbance taking place in a Cinemark movie theater.

As additional officers responded to the movie theater, it was reported that one of the individuals involved in the incident may possibly be armed with a handgun, police said.

It was determined that two boys, 16 and 17, and a girl, 16, had run from the theater through the parking lot after Cinemark staff attempted to escort them from the property.

Officers chased after the suspects and eventually caught the teens in the parking lot of Home2Suites, located at 4095 Hennepin Drive, and placed them into custody without further incident.

Officers searched of the area where the suspects had been observed running and recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun. An investigation determined that the 17-year-old boy had previously possessed the handgun.

The 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were processed and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, and disorderly conduct. The third teen was also processed and released to a parent.

Police say the incident was isolated in nature and there is no danger to the community.