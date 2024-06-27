Teenagers among victims of 4 separate shootings across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating four separate shootings reported overnight.

Three of the shootings involved teenage victims, one who has died.

The first shooting took place in Chicago's Roseland, in the first block of East 110th Place, just after 9 p.m. Police said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The woman died at the hospital.

The second shooting was reported in Washington Heights, in the 700 block of West 93rd Street, around 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a black sedan. No arrests have been made.

Then around 10:40 p.m. in Chatham police responded to reports of a person shot on 87th Street. Police found a 16-year-old who was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

At 11:45 p.m., police returned to the Roseland neighborhood to Perry Avenue where a 17-year-old was shot multiple times. He was listed in fair condition at Christ Hospital.

A witness told officers the shooters took off in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made in the four shootings. Police are investigating.