Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenagers among victims of 4 separate shootings across Chicago overnight

By Mugo Odigwe, Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Teenagers among victims of 4 separate shootings across Chicago overnight
Teenagers among victims of 4 separate shootings across Chicago overnight 01:30

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating four separate shootings reported overnight. 

Three of the shootings involved teenage victims, one who has died. 

The first shooting took place in Chicago's Roseland, in the first block of East 110th Place, just after 9 p.m. Police said a 40-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

The woman died at the hospital. 

The second shooting was reported in Washington Heights, in the 700 block of West 93rd Street, around 9:15 p.m. A 19-year-old boy was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. 

Witnesses said the shooter left the scene in a black sedan. No arrests have been made. 

Then around 10:40 p.m. in Chatham police responded to reports of a person shot on 87th Street. Police found a 16-year-old who was shot in the leg. 

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. 

At 11:45 p.m., police returned to the Roseland neighborhood to Perry Avenue where a 17-year-old was shot multiple times. He was listed in fair condition at Christ Hospital. 

A witness told officers the shooters took off in a white SUV.

No arrests have been made in the four shootings. Police are investigating. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.