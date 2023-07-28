Teenage boy on bike runs red light, hits squad car in West Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle went through a red light and hit a police squad car in West Humboldt Park Thursday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m., a marked Chicago Police squad car was at a stop turning in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road, when the teenage bicyclist failed to stop at the red light and hit the police car.

The bicyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.