Teen wrestler charged with punching opponent at Oak Park event

CHICAGO (CBS) – The 14-year-old wrestler who punched his opponent after he lost a match at an event in Oak Park earlier this month was charged with assault under a local ordinance.

Police said they were called to the Oak Park-River Forest High School fieldhouse in response to the incident on April 8 just after 4 p.m. Police spoke with the suspect and his parents. The suspect said he struck his opponent because he was angry that he had lost the match. The suspect and his family said they would cooperate with any future investigation, police said.

On Thursday, the suspect, Hafid Alicea, received a local ordinance citation for assault and was charged under the Village of Oak Park code. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the punch was caught on video and went viral. The victim, Cooper Corder, also 14, said he's doing well and recovering.

Video from The Wrestling Spot shows Corder extending his hand to his opponent after Alicea lost their freestyle match, 14-2. As Alicea extends his hand, pretending to get ready to shake, he punches Corder in the face instead, deviating his septum.

The teens were taking part in the Beat the Streets Chicago tournament on April 8 in Oak Park. The organization is dedicated to teaching wrestling and life skills to young people. The teens were from visiting clubs outside the nonprofit's program. In a statement Executive Director Mike Powell said: