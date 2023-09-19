Teen arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen was arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park.

Police said the teen was actually let inside the building by a student who opened a side door but was quickly turned away by a staff member.

A school resource officer then saw the teen wandering outside the building with a gun in his waistband.

He was not a student at Andrew High School.