Teen arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen was arrested with a gun near Andrew High School in Tinley Park.
Police said the teen was actually let inside the building by a student who opened a side door but was quickly turned away by a staff member.
A school resource officer then saw the teen wandering outside the building with a gun in his waistband.
He was not a student at Andrew High School.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.