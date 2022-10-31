Teen charged with stealing car with children still inside at Zion gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday night, after stealing a car with two children inside in north suburban Zion, before dropping the children off unharmed, and later crashing into an unmarked police car.

Zion police said, shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to the Murphy USA gas station on Illinois Route 173, where someone had stolen a car that still had the keys in the ignition, and two children – ages 7 and 4 – in the vehicle.

The car thief later dropped off the children unharmed at the Marathon gas station across the street, where they were found safe a short time later.

Officers and detectives later found the stolen vehicle in the 2900 block of 24th Street, where the 15-year-old boy driving the car crashed into an unmarked police car around 9:50 p.m. No one was injured, but the crash caused significant damage to the vehicles.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy at the scene.

The boy has been charged as a juvenile with felony counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and aggravated assault; and misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, resisting a peace officer, and reckless driving.