Teen shot, killed outside apartment building in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – An 18-year-old man was killed following a shooting in Waukegan Thursday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the 500 block of South Genesee Street around 2:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the teen with one to two gunshot wounds to the body at the Barwell Manor Apartments complex.

The victim was outside at the time of the shooting, according to police.

Paramedics arrived and the victim was taken to Vista Medical Center East where he died shortly after arriving.

The teen was later identified as Kyron Goode of Waukegan by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy on Friday revealed that he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident remains under investigation by Waukegan police.