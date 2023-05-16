After teen was run over by a CPD vehicle, family wants justice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- She suffered multiple broken bones, and emotional wounds, when she was run over by a police vehicle during the protests of George Floyd's killing.

It happened three years ago, but she's still waiting for justice. Her mother spoke to CBS 2's Shardaa Gray.

Astarte Washington's mother, Tawana, struggles to find the words after watching her daughter get run over by an unattended Chicago Police Unit in 2020.

"I just try to get past it," Washington said.

Dash cam video provided by the Fakhouri Law Firm is nearly an hour long. It shows an officer responding to the George Floyd protests.

Astarte was walking home from her grandmother's house because bus service had been disrupted.

Police were trying to control the crowds at 111th Street and South Michigan Avenue when they ordered her to the ground. She complied. Washington was 15-years-old at the time.

"Instead of putting the car in park, they jump out of that vehicle, the car begins to roll backwards and then you hear screaming," said attorney Robert Fakhouri.

Nearly three years after Astarte Washington was run over by a Chicago police unit, her attorney said she's still suffering. The family filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

Their attorney said they offered to settle the case but never heard back.

"Instead of resolving this matter and instead of allowing this young lady to continue to live the life that she wanted to live before this incident took place, they're dragging her through this litigation process," Fakhouri said.

Robert Fakhouri said they're seeking $5 million. CBS 2 reached out to the police department and were told CPD does not comment on pending litigation.

Fakhouri said there's still a pending issue, the city won't confirm or deny whether the officer's body cameras were on.

"We issued what was called a request to admit, because we don't have body worn camera footage of this instance, despite having five officers attending to our client immediately after the rollover," Fakhouri said.

With a new mayor in office, Washington is hoping her family will find clarity.

"Justice for Astarte, because Astarte, she's really a good girl," he said.

