Teen already on trial in 7-year-old Chicago boy's murder is arrested again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities said the teen now on trial in the murder of 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe was caught in a stolen car this week.

On Oct. 26, 2022, 7-year-old Akeem Briscoe was struck and killed by a single stray bullet while washing his hands in the bathroom of his family's home on Potomac Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The stray bullet came from alleged gang gunfire in the alley behind the home.

Akeem Briscoe Family Photo

The teenager who is already on trial in Akeem's murder is now in fresh trouble. He just got arrested again on Wednesday night.

How could such a thing happen when he is in the middle of a trial? The answer is that the teen was not locked up in the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center during the trial – he has been free.

He has not even been required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

The teen was arrested again just a few hours after testimony ended Wednesday in his murder trial. This time, the teen was arrested by Chicago's vehicular hijacking team on allegations of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Akeem's mother, Deidra Misters, was outraged that the teen – now 17 years old – was not in custody throughout the course of the trial, despite a murder charge, and other charges in his background.

"It's a slap on the wrist. There is no justice for victims when it comes to a teenager. It's just a slap on the wrist - and this is reoccurring with him. This is not his first charge. This is his third charge of stealing a car," said Misters. "This boy is a menace, and should not be on the streets."

After Akeem was struck by the stray bullet, at least 19 empty bullet casings were found next to his house. At the time, the alleged killer was only 15 – and three days shy of his 16th birthday.

If he had been 16 at the time of the shooting – he would be tried as an adult.

Up to this point in the trial, the teen had been walking into the courtroom like any other free civilian. But after his latest charge, he was escorted by police wearing handcuffs and his inmate outfit.

The trial continues on Friday.