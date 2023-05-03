Man charged in shooting death of teen in West Englewood last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after he shot and killed a teenage boy in West Englewood last year.

On Monday, police arrested Kevonte Martin, 21, in the 4700 block of South Halsted Street in Back of the Yards.

He was identified as the gunman who shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on May 13, in the 6900 block of South Loomis Boulevard.

Martin was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.