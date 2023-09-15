Watch CBS News
2 teen girls charged with carjacking man, 62, in Chinatown

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage girls were charged after beating and carjacking a 62-year-old man in Chinatown earlier this month.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested a 17-year-old girl on Wednesday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, and a 15-year-old girl on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police said they were identified as the offenders who battered and forcefully took a car from the victim on Sept. 5, in the 200 block of West 22nd Place.

The teens were placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery to a victim 60 and over.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:39 AM

