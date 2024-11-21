Sleeping girl, 13, groped by man with knife at home on Chicago's West Side

Teen groped by stranger as she slept in her West Side home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage girl was groped by a man with a knife while she was sleeping early Thursday in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was asleep inside a home in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue around 12:45 a.m., when she woke up to discover a man with a knife was groping her.

When the girl woke up, the man fled the scene on a rental bicycle, according to police.

Police had only a vague description of the man, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, black hat, and a surgical mask covering his face. He was also wearing a blue rubber glove on his right hand.

"These are a disturbing set of facts, and we want to work with the Chicago Police Department, and want the community to report any information that they may have," said Ald. Jason Ervin (28th). "I know the Police Department is actively investigating and looking in this portion of the Austin area, combing through videos, and other pods, and other cameras, and other things that they're able to see to get some better description of who this individual is."

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251.