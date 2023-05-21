Teen found dead next to dumpster at McDonald's in Highland, Indiana

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) – Highland police are investigating after a teen was found dead next to a dumpster at a McDonald's early Sunday morning.

Around 6:36 a.m., officers responded to the restaurant, located at 3904 Ridge Road, where the person was found unresponsive on the ground.

Police say the victim, described as an African American male in his late teens, was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was called to the scene to assist in the investigation and for the removal of the body.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further was immediately available.