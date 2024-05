Teen critically injured in a shootout on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was critically injured in a shootout

Police said just after 9 p.m., a 14-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man got into a shootout with a 27-year-old man, in the 3200 block of West 55th Street.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was hit in the wrist and was listed in fair condition at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

No arrests have been made.