Teen charged with carjacking woman on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is arrested and charged after carjacking a woman at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Police arrested the teen in the 5100 block of West Concord Place around 3:34 p.m.

He was identified as the suspect who took the vehicle from the 33-year-old victim, in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street, three hours earlier.

Officers located the boy driving the stolen vehicle later in the day and initiated a traffic stop. He attempted to flee but was quickly placed into custody.

The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon along with various traffic violations.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday



