Teen charged with carjacking woman on West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy is arrested and charged after carjacking a woman at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
Police arrested the teen in the 5100 block of West Concord Place around 3:34 p.m.
He was identified as the suspect who took the vehicle from the 33-year-old victim, in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street, three hours earlier.
Officers located the boy driving the stolen vehicle later in the day and initiated a traffic stop. He attempted to flee but was quickly placed into custody.
The juvenile is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon along with various traffic violations.
He is due to appear in bond court Friday
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.