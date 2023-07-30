Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Washington Park last week.

The teen was taken into custody on Saturday by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force, in the 6100 block of South Vernon Avenue.

Police say the teen was identified as the suspect who, on July 24 around 3 a.m., took a vehicle from the 35-year-old victim in the 0-100 block of East 59th Street.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available.