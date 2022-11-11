Teen charged with terrorism for plot to attack Chicago mosque

CHICAGO (CBS) – One of three teenagers accused of plotting to attack a Shia mosque in Chicago is facing upgraded terrorism charges.

A search on 19-year-old Xavier Pelkey's home in Maine back in February uncovered homemade explosive devices made of fireworks and sharp objects.

Prosecutors said Pelkey was plotting the attack with a 15-year-old boy from Chicago and a 17-year-old boy from Kentucky.

Pelkey was charged with conspiracy to provide material support for terrorism and possessing explosives.