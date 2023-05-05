Teen charged with aggravated battery in Northwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to a shooting on the city's Northwest Side last month.

The teen was arrested by Chicago police on Thursday, in the 5100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

He was identified as the person who shot another 17-year-old boy on April 13, in the 6000 block of West Higgins Avenue.

The boy was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.