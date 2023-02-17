Teen charged in Marquette Park battery also connected to September Chinatown carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is arrested and charged in two separate incidents on the city's South and Southwest Sides

Chicago police arrested the teen Thursday, in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park.

Police say he was identified as the person who, on Sept. 4 around 7 a.m., participated in taking a vehicle by force from a 24-year-old man, in the 200 block of West 22nd Place in Chinatown.

He was also charged in connection to an assault of a 14-year-old boy on Feb. 8, in the 6700 block of South California Avenue in Marquette.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and possessing a stolen vehicle.

He's scheduled to appear in juvenile court Friday.

No further information was immediately available.