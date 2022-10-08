Teen charged with allegedly possessing gun on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with allegedly bringing a firearm onto a CTA train Thursday night.

The 17-year-old boy was observed standing in a restricted area inside a CTA train car with what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband, in the 800 block of North State Street around 8:34 p.m.

Chicago police Mass Transit Unit arrested the teen after attempting to flee the area and he was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer.

A weapon was recovered by the officers.

No further information was immediately available.