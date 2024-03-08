Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges filed against teen in four Chicago Northwest Side business burglaries

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to four business burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who allegedly burglarized or attempted to burglarize retail businesses on the following days and locations:

  • Sept. 29, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue in Avondale
  • Jan. 28, 2024, in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
  • Jan. 30, 2024, around 3:37 a.m., in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.
  • Jan. 20, 2024, around 3:47 a.m., in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on March 8, 2024 / 9:14 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.