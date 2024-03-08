Charges filed against teen in four Chicago Northwest Side business burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to four business burglaries on the city's Northwest Side.

The teen was arrested on Thursday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

Chicago police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who allegedly burglarized or attempted to burglarize retail businesses on the following days and locations:

Sept. 29, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Central Park Avenue in Avondale

Jan. 28, 2024, in the 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Jan. 30, 2024, around 3:37 a.m., in the 2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Jan. 20, 2024, around 3:47 a.m., in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was available.