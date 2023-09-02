Watch CBS News
Teen charged in armed carjacking of 60-year-old man in Chicago Lawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a 60-year-old man in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood earlier this year.

Members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force arrested the teen in the 6300 block of South Fairfield Avenue.

Police said he was identified as the offender who took a car at gunpoint from the victim, in the 6300 block of South Washtenaw Avenue on June 14.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on September 2, 2023 / 10:22 AM

