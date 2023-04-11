Watch CBS News
14-year-old leads Carol Stream police on high-speed chase

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a wild ride for a suburban teenager.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with leading police on a high speed chase in Carol Stream. Officers started following the teen after noticing his car had no license plate.

Police said the 14-year-old was going 80 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone as he tried to get away from officers. The teen crashed into a tree near County Farm Road and North Avenue and took off running.

The boy later turned himself in to police.

April 11, 2023

