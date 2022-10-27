Teen beaten by Oak Lawn police during arrest in July due in court Thursday

Teen beaten during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday

Teen beaten during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday

Teen beaten during arrest in Oak Lawn due in court Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Oak Lawn teen who was seen on video being attacked by two police officers will appear in court.

Hadi Abuatelah, 17, is facing weapons charges stemming from the July incident.

Dashcam video showed the teen running away from officers during a traffic stop.

Oak Lawn police say they found a gun inside his bag.

Abuatelah is expected to appear in a status hearing this morning at 10 a.m.