Tee time at Chicago's Wrigley Field on the upper deck available through Monday

One person hospitalized following fire on Chicago's West Side

One person hospitalized following fire on Chicago's West Side

One person hospitalized following fire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like perfect weather this weekend for a round of golf.

And since the Cubs are on the road, why not grab a tee time at Wrigley Field?

The popular Upper Deck Golf Experience is back at Wrigley - Friday through Monday.

Golfers move around the ballpark, trying to hit targets on the field.

If you want to book a tee time, act fast.

Most sessions are sold out except for Monday morning or Monday afternoon.