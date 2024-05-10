Watch CBS News
Tee time at Chicago's Wrigley Field on the upper deck available through Monday

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — It looks like perfect weather this weekend for a round of golf.

And since the Cubs are on the road, why not grab a tee time at Wrigley Field?

The popular Upper Deck Golf Experience is back at Wrigley - Friday through Monday.

Golfers move around the ballpark, trying to hit targets on the field.

If you want to book a tee time, act fast.

Most sessions are sold out except for Monday morning or Monday afternoon.

