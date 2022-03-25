Teachers in Libertyville will shave heads in support of coworker battling ovarian cancer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A north suburban school district is rallying together to show support for a teacher battling cancer.

Highland Middle School French teacher Kerstin Cholewin has been battling ovarian cancer since the start of the school year.

To show support, eight teachers volunteered to shave their heads to raise money for the Starr Ovarinan Cancer Foundation.

Students collected money to fill the can of the teacher they'd like to see shave their head.

The teachers in Libertyville District 70 will follow through with their promise Friday at a school assembly. The district has raised more than $14,000 for the cause.