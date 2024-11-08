Watch CBS News
Teacher's aide in south Chicago suburbs accused of throwing 10-year-old boy to floor

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A teacher's aide in south suburban Matteson will soon be charged with battery and endangering a child.

Surveillance video at Marya Yates Elementary School in Matteson showed a 10-year-old boy running through a hallway the 26-year-old woman grabbed him and threw him to the floor.

Police said the teacher's aide then dragged the boy 20 feet to a classroom and pushed him through the doorway with her foot.

After school staff talked to the boy and reviewed security video, the teacher's aide was arrested by the school resource officer at Yates Elementary.

Police said the boy did not report any injuries.

