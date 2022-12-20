Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!

Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.

Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.

