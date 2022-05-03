Teacher of the Year from Gurnee, Mr. Rejczyk, embraces his job with special education students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tuesday is National Teacher Day

And while we appreciate all teachers for their hard work, one suburban teacher is getting a special shout out.

Meet Mr. Rejczyk.

If he looks familiar, it's because CBS 2's Lauren Victory first met up with him two years ago, when the pandemic forced schools to go online.

He's a special education teacher at Woodland Intermediate School and this year's Teacher of the Year in Gurnee.

Mr. Rejczyk started his career as a physical education teacher, but after 24 years, decided to work with special education students.

Woodland is celebrating Staff Appreciation Week May 2-6! There are many dedicated people working to make #LifeintheW a... Posted by Woodland Community Consolidated School District #50 on Monday, May 2, 2022