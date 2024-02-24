Teacher found dead at East Chicago school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teacher was found dead early Friday morning at an East Chicago school, police say.

Craig Jones, 47, of Gary, Indiana, was found by maintenance personnel at East Chicago Lighthouse Charter School around 6:41 a.m.

The teacher was found dead on the second floor stairwell landing.

Police say Jones had contacted his family and let them know he was working late at the school Friday.

He then called family for a ride home around 10:30 p.m., but when that family member arrived to pick him up, Jones never came outside.

The family member never got a phone call from Jones and then left.

Jones was discovered by maintenance personnel Saturday morning.

The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force was called to the scene to investigate, and there is no reason to believe any foul play was involved, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.