A big thanks to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and CBS 2 have many teachers to be grateful for.

That includes Chicago's own Mr. T. Before he gained fame in movies and television, he worked as a physical education teacher at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy.

Also, before she wrote about Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling was an English teacher. She wrote her book during the day and taught at night.

Kiss bass guitarist Gene Simmons taught band in New York's Spanish Harlem for about six months.