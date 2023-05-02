Watch CBS News
Local News

A big thanks to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

A big thanks to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day
A big thanks to teachers on Teacher Appreciation Day 03:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day and CBS 2 have many teachers to be grateful for.

That includes Chicago's own Mr. T. Before he gained fame in movies and television, he worked as a physical education teacher at Dunbar Vocational Career Academy.

Also, before she wrote about Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling was an English teacher. She wrote her book during the day and taught at night.

Kiss bass guitarist Gene Simmons taught band in New York's Spanish Harlem for about six months.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 5:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.