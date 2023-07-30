Watch CBS News
TCC, Wireless Zone stores hosting backpack giveaway Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Classic starts in just a few weeks for Chicago Public School students.

On Sunday, kids can receive free school supplies.

TCC Wireless Zone stores will give away thousands of backpacks filled with everything from pencils to notebooks.

The stores are across the suburbs.

Starting at 1 p.m., backpacks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

