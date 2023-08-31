Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to hit movie theaters in October

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – As she continues to fill up stadiums around the globe, Taylor Swift is not coming to the big screen.

For those who couldn't get tickets to her concert, this may be the next best thing. The pop star announced she's debuting a movie version of her latest tour.

"Taylor Swift, the Eras Tour" will hit AMC movie theaters on Oct. 13.

Tickets are available now.

Swift said on Instagram that singing and dancing are encouraged.

