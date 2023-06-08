Watch CBS News
CTA reporting Taylor Swift Eras Tour boost in commuters

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Taylor Swift's Eras Tour had a big impact on Chicago's CTA.

A lot of Swifties relied on public transit to get to Soldier Field for the three nights the show was in town. Videos on social media showed crowded trains and platforms.

Now, the CTA is sharing the numbers.

The CTA reported its Roosevelt station saw 34,000 additional riders, and the inner Lake Shore-Michigan express saw an additional 9,000 rides.

More than 43,000 bonus riders were added compared to a typical weekend.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 8:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

