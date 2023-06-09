Taylor Swift concerts, other events led to Chicago's highest hotel occupancy ever

CHICAGO (CBS) – When Taylor Swift performed last weekend in Chicago, she not only had a huge impact on her fans but also, the city.

Chicago had the highest hotel occupancy ever, according to the city's marketing agency. More than 44,000 hotel rooms were booked each night on Friday and Saturday, an all-time high.

Choose Chicago said it was a combination of Swifties, conventions, and the James Beard Awards in town, at the same time.

The Chicago Transit Authority shared big numbers in ridership. The agency said there were more than 43,000 additional riders compared to a typical Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.