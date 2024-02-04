Taylor Swift makes Grammys history with fourth Album of the Year win

Taylor Swift didn't have to wait until midnight to make history. The pop superstar took home the biggest award on music's biggest night, winning the Grammy for Album of the Year for her 10th studio album, "Midnights" — making her the first artist ever to win in that category four times.

"I would love to tell you that this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers, or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," Swift said on stage.

With her record-breaking win, Swift surpassed Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon — the only other artists to have won the award three times.

Taylor Swift accepts the Album of the Year award for "Midnights" during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It was the second acceptance speech of the night for Swift, who was nominated in six categories. She also won best pop vocal album, and used that speech to reveal the title and release date of her upcoming album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which will drop April 19.

Another surprise reveal at Sunday night's ceremony was Céline Dion, who presented Swift with the final award. Dion revealed in December she had been diagnosed with "stiff-person syndrome," a rare neurological disorder which caused the 54-year-old singer to postpone her European tour and left her with "no control of her muscles" according to her sister.

"When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," Dion said to a standing ovation. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world." Dion won Album of the Year in 1996 for her 14th studio album, "Falling Into You."

Celine Dion speaks onstage before presenting the Album of the Year award during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this," Swift concluded in her remarks. "All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much. Mind blown."