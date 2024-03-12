Minority of voters decide on tax-related referendums, Cook County study finds

CHICAGO (CBS) – A minority of voters have decided on multiple property tax-related referendums in recent elections, according to a study by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

In the study's findings, titled "The Few Decide for the Many," Pappas examined 75 Cook County property tax referendums on the ballot between 2020 and 2023, and found that 53 were approved by a majority vote.

But the average turnout in those elections was just 32%.

Nearly half of the ballot questions were approved by less than 25$ of all voters. Those votes allowed governments to create more than $1 billion in new debt via bond issues and increased property tax caps by $59 million.

In addition, a minority of eligible voters approved the increase of tax levies for two school districts by $5.2 million above the amount allowed to pay off bond debt they were allowed to issue without going to a referendum.

Referendums passed most often, 83% of the time, in even-year primary elections, when only about one in four voters took part.

The study was published just weeks before the March 19 primary election in Illinois for which there are at least 13 property tax-related ballot questions voters will decide on.