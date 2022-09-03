Taste of Polonia celebrates its 40th year in Jefferson Park This weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can find all the rich culture of Central Europe without leaving Chicago. The Taste of Polonia Festival is back for its 40th year.

Attendees can expect nonstop live music. They're promising more than 35 bands – and you can bet that includes polka.

There will be food and plenty of family fun.

It kicks off tonight at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday at the Copernicus Center at Lawrence and Avondale.