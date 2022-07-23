Watch CBS News
Taste of Lincoln Avenue returns this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If there's one thing to love about Chicago in the summer it's all of the festivals. And this weekend we hope you're hungry.

The Taste of Lincoln Avenue returns for its 38th year.

The street festival features live music and dozens of food and art vendors.

The "Whiskies on Lincoln" tasting session will be featured Saturday.

The festival reopens Saturday and Sunday starting at noon, on Lincoln Avenue between Fullerton and Wrightwood.

Entry is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. 

