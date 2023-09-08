2023 Taste of Chicago: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The city's iconic Taste of Chicago returns Friday.

The festival will be returning to its longtime home near Grant Park's Buckingham Fountain with more than 35 vendors and 15 food trucks.

You can stop by and try Chicago's favorites, like Lou Malnati's, Eli's Cheescake and The Original Rainbow Cone, through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Instead of buying food tickets, you can use cash or credit cards to pay at each food vendor. Admission is free.

Don's miss performances from artists including Lupita Infante, Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 and Whitney.

You can find the full list of vendors, the performance lineup and more here.