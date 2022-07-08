Taste of Chicago is back at Grant Park, Friday through Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park this weekend, for the first time since the pandemic.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Taste of Chicago was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year featured "Taste of Chicago To Go," a takeout version of the festival spread across the city with pop-up events.

The "bite-sized" version of the Taste of Chicago this year will feature 30 food vendors, along with a beer hall, wine tent, and cocktail lounge, all at Buckingham Fountain Plaza from Friday through Sunday.

This weekend's festival comes after three Taste of Chicago neighborhood events last month in Austin, Pullman, and Little Village.

New this year at the Taste, customers no longer need to buy food tickets. All vendors will accept cash or credit.

Vendors this year include Eli's Cheesecake Company, Robinson's No. 1 Ribs, Yum Dum, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Prime Tacos, Tandoor Char House, Josephine's Southern Cooking, Porkchop, Churro Factory, Seoul Taco, Mr. E Chef Catering LLC, Puffs of Doom, Doom Street Eats, Billy Goat, Chicago's Dog House, Arun's Thai Restaurant, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, BJ's Market & Bakery, Healthy Substance, Franco's Ristorante, Harold's Chicken, Don Paleta, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes, La Cocinita Food Truck, Whadda Jerk, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Auntie Vee's Kitchen, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, and Decadent Flavor.

There will also be free admission to all music performances, on three stages.

MUSIC & CHICAGO SUMMERDANCE SCHEDULES:

Friday, July 8

Goose Island Stage

11am-12:30pm - DJ Janesita Featured Marching Band: Bandwith Chicago

12:30-2:15pm - DJ Ayana Contreras

2:15-4pm – DJ Jill Hopkins

4-5pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

5-6pm - Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz

6-8:30pm - Trqpiteca

Chicago SummerDance Stage SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago.

12pm - Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Just Jammin' with Janelle & Company

1pm - Steppin' / Shaun Ballentine

2pm - Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek

3pm - Footwork / Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas

12-4pm - Music by DJ Mwelwa

Taste Main Stage Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P

5pm - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made

6pm - AMI

7:15pm – Nelly

Saturday, July 9

Taste Goose Island Stage

11am-2pm - DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago Featured Marching Band: Lane Tech Varsity Band

12:00-1pm - Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration!

Eli's Cheesecake and Taste of Chicago birthday celebration with 1,000 lb. birthday cheesecake! Special presentation features Chicago's own Bonnie Hunt as emcee with live performances by Teatro ZinZanni, The Happiness Club hip hop youth troupe and more. Cake cutting at 1pm; free cheesecake for public.

3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

4:30-6:30pm - Sadie Woods

6:30-8:30pm - DJ Mike P

SummerDance Stage

11:30am–1pm - A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children's Theatre & The Q Brothers

1pm - Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class

2pm - East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance

3pm - Merengue / May I Have This Dance

1–4pm - Music by May I Have This Dance

Taste Main Stage DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño

5pm - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made

6pm - Girl K

7:15pm - Aterciopelados

Sunday, July 10

Taste Goose Island Stage

11am-12:15pm - DJ Chuck Wren Featured Marching Band: Lakeside Pride Marching Band

12:15-2pm - DJ Machede

2-3:30pm - DJ Selah Say

3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage

4:30-6:30pm - Duane Powell

6:30-8:30pm - Jamal Smallz

Chicago SummerDance Stage

12pm - Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago

1pm - Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae

2pm - Bachata / Chicago Dance

3pm - Afrobeat / Stacy "Jukeboxx" Letrice

12–4pm - Music by DJ Kimani Rashad

Taste Main Stage DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)

5pm - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made

6pm - Local H

7:15pm - Drive-By Truckers