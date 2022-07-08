Taste of Chicago is back at Grant Park, Friday through Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taste of Chicago is returning to Grant Park this weekend, for the first time since the pandemic.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Taste of Chicago was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and last year featured "Taste of Chicago To Go," a takeout version of the festival spread across the city with pop-up events.
The "bite-sized" version of the Taste of Chicago this year will feature 30 food vendors, along with a beer hall, wine tent, and cocktail lounge, all at Buckingham Fountain Plaza from Friday through Sunday.
This weekend's festival comes after three Taste of Chicago neighborhood events last month in Austin, Pullman, and Little Village.
New this year at the Taste, customers no longer need to buy food tickets. All vendors will accept cash or credit.
Vendors this year include Eli's Cheesecake Company, Robinson's No. 1 Ribs, Yum Dum, The Sole Ingredient Catering LLC, Prime Tacos, Tandoor Char House, Josephine's Southern Cooking, Porkchop, Churro Factory, Seoul Taco, Mr. E Chef Catering LLC, Puffs of Doom, Doom Street Eats, Billy Goat, Chicago's Dog House, Arun's Thai Restaurant, Esperanza Kitchen Delights, Connie's Pizza, BJ's Market & Bakery, Healthy Substance, Franco's Ristorante, Harold's Chicken, Don Paleta, Cynthia's Gumbo Express Inc, Ms. Tittle's Cupcakes, La Cocinita Food Truck, Whadda Jerk, Haire's Gulf Shrimp, Auntie Vee's Kitchen, Mr. Quiles Mexican Food, and Decadent Flavor.
There will also be free admission to all music performances, on three stages.
MUSIC & CHICAGO SUMMERDANCE SCHEDULES:
Friday, July 8
Goose Island Stage
- 11am-12:30pm - DJ Janesita Featured Marching Band: Bandwith Chicago
- 12:30-2:15pm - DJ Ayana Contreras
- 2:15-4pm – DJ Jill Hopkins
- 4-5pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
- 5-6pm - Stroll Exhibition, hosted by Lizzie G with DJ Breathlezz
- 6-8:30pm - Trqpiteca
Chicago SummerDance Stage SummerDance kicks off Taste with four dance styles born in Chicago.
- 12pm - Line Dancing, featuring the Cha-Cha Slide / Just Jammin' with Janelle & Company
- 1pm - Steppin' / Shaun Ballentine
- 2pm - Polka Hop / Arletta Gromek
- 3pm - Footwork / Christopher "Mad Dog" Thomas
- 12-4pm - Music by DJ Mwelwa
Taste Main Stage Host and DJ for the evening: DJ Mike P
- 5pm - Shaylin B and John The Author, presented by Chicago Made
- 6pm - AMI
- 7:15pm – Nelly
Saturday, July 9
Taste Goose Island Stage
- 11am-2pm - DJ Johnny Jones Lingo Chicago Featured Marching Band: Lane Tech Varsity Band
- 12:00-1pm - Eli's Cheesecake Birthday Celebration!
- Eli's Cheesecake and Taste of Chicago birthday celebration with 1,000 lb. birthday cheesecake! Special presentation features Chicago's own Bonnie Hunt as emcee with live performances by Teatro ZinZanni, The Happiness Club hip hop youth troupe and more. Cake cutting at 1pm; free cheesecake for public.
- 3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
- 4:30-6:30pm - Sadie Woods
- 6:30-8:30pm - DJ Mike P
SummerDance Stage
- 11:30am–1pm - A Walkie Talkie Dancey Party! Presented by Chicago Children's Theatre & The Q Brothers
- 1pm - Ballroom Basics (for kids and families) / Dancing With Class
- 2pm - East Coast Swing / May I Have This Dance
- 3pm - Merengue / May I Have This Dance
- 1–4pm - Music by May I Have This Dance
Taste Main Stage DJ for the evening: Sandra Treviño
- 5pm - Vivian Garcia and Pinqy Ring, presented by Chicago Made
- 6pm - Girl K
- 7:15pm - Aterciopelados
Sunday, July 10
Taste Goose Island Stage
- 11am-12:15pm - DJ Chuck Wren Featured Marching Band: Lakeside Pride Marching Band
- 12:15-2pm - DJ Machede
- 2-3:30pm - DJ Selah Say
- 3:30-4:30pm - Happy Hour Karaoke with The People's Stage
- 4:30-6:30pm - Duane Powell
- 6:30-8:30pm - Jamal Smallz
Chicago SummerDance Stage
- 12pm - Salsa / La Mecca Dance Chicago
- 1pm - Kizomba / Shafeeha Monae
- 2pm - Bachata / Chicago Dance
- 3pm - Afrobeat / Stacy "Jukeboxx" Letrice
- 12–4pm - Music by DJ Kimani Rashad
Taste Main Stage DJ for the evening: Miss Alex White (White Mystery)
- 5pm - Rebecca Brunner and Marina City, presented by Chicago Made
- 6pm - Local H
- 7:15pm - Drive-By Truckers
for more features.