Later-than-usual Taste of Chicago kicks off this weekend with diverse menu

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Taste of Chicago, a now-former summertime favorite, got underway on Friday with a slimmed-down event that's occurring later this season than in years past.

This year, there are 39 food vendors, 17 food trucks, and about 285 items on the menu. The city said the menu this year is as diverse as ever.

Many of the same vendors return year after year, but only one has been there from the very beginning: Eli's Cheesecake Company.

The establishment was there back on July 4, 1980, for the very first Taste of Chicago, as was Marc Schulman. He remembers serving up cheesecake with his dad and watching the one-day food festival grow into a 10-day event in the city.

"It's certainly evolved, but I think it's really true to its roots and I think Chicagoans like that fact that it's free. Buckingham Fountain's accessible," Schulman said. "You just gotta get out quickly with three days to take advantage of it."

Eventually, the Taste of Chicago was shortened to three days, and for the past two years, it was pushed back into September due to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race taking over Grant Park during the July 4 weekend. Organizers did hold neighborhood pop-up events throughout the city throughout the summer months.

"Taste of Chicago is iconic," said Neal Heitz, manager of the event. "When you move to Chicago, it's a rite of passage to come down here."

As always, admission to the Taste of Chicago is free. All vendors accept credit or cash.

Be warned drivers, Columbus will be closed for the event between Monroe and Balbo and from Balbo to Roosevelt, although Balbo remains open to traffic. Jackson will be closed from Michigan to Du Sable Lake Shore Drive, and Congress will be closed from Columbus to Congress Parkway semi-circle.

There will also be plenty of music choices for visitors. Here's the 2024 Taste of Chicago Main Stage line-up:

Friday, September 6

Amira Jazeera

Jon B.

CeeLo Green

Saturday, September 7

Nino Augustine

La Doña

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Sunday, September 8

Godly the Ruler

Robert DeLong

Atlas Genius

For more information on the Taste of Chicago, visit the event's website.