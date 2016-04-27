Woman Charged With Beating Mother In Gary

CHICAGO (STMW) -- A 19-year-old woman has been charged with battering her mother Monday during a fight in northwest Indiana.

Tashana Beard, 19, of Gary, has been charged with two counts of battery resulting in injuries, according to a statement from Gary police.

Beard "turned violent" Monday during an argument with her mother in the 800 block of North County Line Road and began physically fighting with the woman, police said.

The two were separated, but then Beard threw a glass bowl at her mother and, as the woman raised her arm to block the bowl, it struck her hand and shattered, police said. Beard's mother suffered a cut that required multiple stitches.

Police said Beard has been taken into custody, but additional information was not immediately available.

