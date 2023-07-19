Target workers allowed to wear shorts due to record-breaking heat

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Target is changing its dress code to let any of its 440,000 employees wear shorts to work.

The announcement comes as much of the country deals with record-breaking heat.

Previously, only employees who worked outside were allowed to wear shorts.

The new dress code doesn't specify shorts have to be khaki. they can be any solid color.

