Man charged with stealing nearly $4,400 in merchandise from two Target stores

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges, after police said he shoplifted almost $4,400 worth of merchandise from two Target stores in five separate thefts dating back to last July.

Duncan Smith, 31, is charged with four felony counts of retail theft and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.

According to a police report:

On July 30, Smith shoplifted $871 worth of pharmacy items from the Target store at 2434 N. Sacramento Av.

On Nov. 28, Smith shoplifted $123 worth of merchandise from the pharmacy of the Target at 2656 N. Elston Av.

On Jan. 6, Smith shoplifted $501 worth of Nicorette gum, Nexium heartburn medication, and other merchandise from the Target at 2434 N. Sacramento Av.

On Jan. 24, Smith shoplifted $1,119 worth of Plan B contraception medication, nicotine gum, cold medicine, and other merchandise from the Target at 2434 N. Sacramento Av.

On Jan. 28, Smith shoplifted $1,783 worth of merchandise from the Target at 2434 N. Elston Av.

All of the thefts were caught on surveillance video, and a security manager identified him as the shoplifter.

Police arrested Smith on Monday after setting up surveillance in the 3300 block of West Huron Street and spotting him getting into the same red Volkswagen that he used in one of the thefts.

Smith was due to appear in bond court on Tuesday.